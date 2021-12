epa09029564 Workers prepare the mobile hospital for COVID-19 patients in the small Bohorodchany city, not far from the Western-Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk, 22 February 2021. The first makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients has been established because the bed occupancy rate in many local hospitals exceeds 90 percent announced chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance, and Health Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky on Facebook on 17 February. The number of coronavirus patients in the region increased by almost 30 percent in the past days and their number quadruplicated in the past month, he said. EPA-EFE/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO