May 26, 2022, Houston, Texas, USA: LIZ BADGLEY of Fort Worth, Texas is one of a handful of protesters outside the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on the eve of the National Rifle Assn. (NRA) three-day convention. Larger demonstrations are planned over the weekend.,Image: 694833050, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia