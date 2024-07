Italy, Cavizzana / Trentino Alto Adige - April 14, 2023.The Regional Administrative Court of Trento TAR has suspended the controversial order to capture and kill the bear Ji4 after he attacked the hiker Andrea Papi in the autonomous northern province of Trento, Trentino Alto Adige region. .Archive photo of Gaia JJ4 bear (Credit Image: © Renz/ROPI via ZUMA Press)