epa09779011 Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba speaks in the United Nations General Assembly during a meeting on the conflict situation in the Eastern Ukraine at United Nations headquarters in New? York, New York, USA, 23 February 2022. Russia on 21 February 2022 recognised the eastern Ukrainian self-proclaimed breakaway regions as independent states and ordered the deployment of peacekeeping troops to the Donbas, triggering an expected series of economic sanctions announcements by Western countries. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) declared independence in 2014 amid an armed conflict in the eastern Ukraine. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES