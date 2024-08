The Bayesian superyacht, which sank off the coast of Sicily. British tech billionaire Mike Lynch, 58, is among four Brits missing after the vessel sank. Tycoon Mr Lynch, who has been dubbed 'Britain's Bill Gates,' is still missing hours after the Ł14m luxury ship Bayesian capsized in a tornado. Three other British tourists are feared dead after the boat sank off the coast of the Italian island this morning. Mr Lynch was one of 22 people sailing onboard the Ł166,000 a week vessel, the Telegraph reported this afternoon. Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, is among those who have been rescued. The Bayesian is a 56 metre sail yacht built in Italy by Perini Navi with a top speed of 15.5kn and a cruising speed of 13kn. She can accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 staterooms, with 9 crew members waiting on their every need. Bayesian Superyacht, Mike Lynch, British Tech Tycoon missing after Yacht sinks off Sicily, Italy - 19 Aug 2024,Image: 899972914, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Rex Features Ltd. do not claim any Copyright or License of the attached image, Model Release: no