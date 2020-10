epa08181207 A Chinese paramilitary police officer wearing a face mask patrols in front of a portrait of former leader Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, 31 January 2020. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency over the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak as the virus has so far claimed at least 200 lives in China and infected more than 9,700 others, according to media reports. EPA-EFE/WU HONG