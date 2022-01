Un bărbat fără adăpost, bănuit că a incendiat Parlamentul sud-african, inculpat pentru terorism

epa09664958 Fire fighters battle a blaze on the roof of the National Assembly building as smoke billows from a fire flare up at the South African Parliament National Assembly building in Cape Town, South Africa, 03 January 2022. A fire that broke out in the South African parliament building in Cape Town on 02 January flared up again 03 January in southerly winds blowing across the city. Police have arrested a suspect. EPA-EFE/STRINGER