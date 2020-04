epa08345418 Ukrainian man (C) argues with police that block entrance to a recreation zone near of the Dnieper River in Kiev, Ukraine, 06 April 2020. Ukraine's Cabinet provides the new norms of restrictive measures adopted for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Ukraine since 06 March. People must be wearing a mask or a respirator in all public places, banned to gather in a group of more than two people, to go to parks, public gardens, recreation areas, etc. The need to carry identification documents will allow to check whether a person should be on self-isolation or in observation. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO