Tencent Holdings Ltd posted a major quarterly profit decline on Thursday, in part due to restrictions on new video game approvals and children's play time in China has hit hard on the tech giant's checkbook. The Hong Kong-listed firm reported 14.2 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) of net profit for the three months ending December, down 32 percent year-on-year. Full-year net profit reached 78.7 billion yuan, up 10 percent from a year ago. Group revenues in the quarter jumped 28 percent to 84.9 billion yuan, in part buoyed by robust smart phone game businesses, which rose 12 percent to 19 billion yuan. But overall games accounted for just 28 percent of the quarterly revenue.