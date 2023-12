This photograph taken on December 26, 2023, shows bunches of flowers on the fence just in front of the ground floor flat where the bodies of a woman and her four children where discovered, in Meaux, eastern Paris. French police arrested the father, suspected of murdering his wife and their four children aged nine months, four, seven and 10 years old, opening an enquiry into their "premeditated murder", in Meaux, eastern Paris, on December 26, 2023. Profimedia Images