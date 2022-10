(FILES) This file photo taken on July 31, 2022 shows a group of activists holding up placards with images of Japanese citizen Toru Kubota, who was detained in Myanmar, during a rally in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo. Myanmar's junta has jailed the Japanese filmmaker Kubota for 10 years for encouraging dissent against the military and violating an electronic communications law, a diplomatic source told AFP on October 6, 2022.,Image: 728460268, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no