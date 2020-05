epa07320241 A view of the Wanda Plaza apartment building after two explosions rocked the building in Changchun, Jilin province, China, 25 January 2019 (issued 26 January 2019). The blasts at a high-rise building in Changchun left one dead and one injured on 25 January, in an incident being classified as a criminal case, according to local authorities. EPA-EFE/STR CHINA OUT