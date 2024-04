This pristine copy of Action Comics #1 featuring Superman debut went for $6m. The man of steel has become the $6m dollar man thanks to a world record comic sale. A pristine copy of Action Comics #1 featuring Superman for the first time has become the most valuable comic ever sold. The 1938 publication went for $6m on Thursday (4 April) at Dallas-based Heritage Auctions. Iron Man's first appearance in Tales of Suspense #39 went for $840k, while Batman's debut in Detective Comics #27 made $600k. Profimedia Images