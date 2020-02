epa08191997 A work of art entitled 'Rubik Mona Lisa' (2005) by street artist Invader is displayed at Artcurial auction house in Paris, France, 04 February 2020. The artwork assembled out of 330 Rubik's Cubes depicts Leonardo Da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa, and is expected to fetch up to 150,000 euros at auction on 23 February 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON