epa09011441 Mahmoud Hassoun, head of the critical care unit at Rafic Hariri University Hospital, gets the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut, Lebanon, 14 February 2021. Twenty-eigth thousand doses of the fizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived to Lebanon on 13 February. The first doses will go to the elderly and the workers in the medical field according to the high risk groups order. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH