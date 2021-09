(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on December 14, 2016 in Paris shows then five-year-old Afghan boy and Lionel Messi fan Murtaza Ahmadi posing with his plastic bag jersey in Jaghori district of Ghazni province in a photograph provided by the boy's family and taken on January 24, 2016 (L), and FC Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi talking to Murtaza Ahmadi on the pitch before the start of a friendly football match against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli FC on December 13, 2016 in the Qatari capital Doha. Murtaza Ahmadi, the Afghan boy who became an internet sensation after pictures of him wearing an improvised Lionel Messi football shirt went viral, finally got to meet his superstar idol on December 13, 2016. Murtaza Ahmadi met the Barcelona forward in Doha, where the Spanish league champions played a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli later. Six-year-old Murtaza, from the rural Ghazni province southwest of Kabul, walked out onto the pitch as a mascot hand-in-hand with the Argentinian at the start of the match at Doha's Al-Gharrafa stadium.,Image: 308369702, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia