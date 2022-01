epa09630657 A laboratory worker works on the development of the AstraZeneca vaccine to combat covid-19, in the city of Toluca, State of Mexico, Mexico, 08 December 2021. One of the most modern vaccine manufacturing plants in Latin America is responsible for producing and packaging in Mexico millions of monthly doses of AstraZeneca's anti-covid vaccine to be distributed in the country and in at least 12 Latin American countries. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez