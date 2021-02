epa08973818 A nurse shows the vaccine against covid-19 to apply it to doctors and health workers, after the arrival of the first 20,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V, at the Japanese Hospital of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 29 January 2021. The nurse with sixteen years of experience in the intensive care area was the first to receive the vaccine, which was also applied to more than a dozen 'front line' medical officials in the face of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON