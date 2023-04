In this photo taken on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Valery Tsepkalo, a former ambassador to the United States and founder of a successful hi-tech park, hugs his wife Veronika, as he speaks to the media in Minsk, Belarus. Valery Tsepkalo who fled to Russia after being denied a ballot spot in next month’s presidential election says he my not be able to return home if authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko wins another term. He fled to Russia last week and said he had received tips that his arrest was imminent.,Pictured: Valery Tsepkalo,Veronika Tsepkalo.