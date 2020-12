(201201) -- BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Technical personnel work at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center (BACC) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2020. China's Chang'e-5 probe is preparing for a soft landing on the moon to undertake the country's first collection of samples from an extraterrestrial body. The lander-ascender combination of the spacecraft separated from its orbiter-returner combination at 4:40 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China National Space Administration.,Image: 572331504, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no