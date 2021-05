epa09089152 A health worker collects a swab sample from a member of the media during the COVID-19 tests for the media ahead of the 11th session of the National Assembly's 14th tenure, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 22 March 2021. The 11th session of the National Assembly's 14th tenure will take place in Hanoi from 24 March to 07 April 2021. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH