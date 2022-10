epa10133374 Russian soldiers hold a huge National flag of Russia, at the Poklonnaya hill, marking the Russian National Flag Day in Moscow, Russia, 22 August 2022. The day marks the anniversary of the 22 August 1991 when members of the Supreme Council of the RSFSR (Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic) replaced the Soviet Union Flag with a historical flag of Russia following the failure of a coup. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV