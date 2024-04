December 29, 2023, Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, is briefed by brigade commander Mykola Chumak, left, during a visit to the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade along the frontlines of the Donetsk region, December 29, 2023 in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Profimedia Images