„O călătorie deosebită”. Impresiile celor patru astronauți amatori, după trei zile petrecute în spațiu

The Inspiration4 crew of (from left) Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux pose for the first day in space on Sept 17, 2021. They have completed more than 15 orbits around planet Earth since liftoff and made full use of the Dragon cupola. Inspiration4/EYEPRESS,Image: 632726992, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia