Afghan women refugees are trying to warm up by lighting a fire, that crossed the Iran-Turkey border near Tatvan district in Bitlis, Turkey, on August 17, 2021. housands of people are fleeing conflict, violence, and poverty to make the risky journey across the Iran-Turkey border. Afghans fleeing the Taliban enter Turkey illegally through Iran-Turkey border. Refugees crossing from Iran to Van go to many points in Turkey. The Afghans migrating to Turkey via Iran travel largely on foot, navigating the treacherous mountain range that makes up the Iran-Turkey border. Assisted by an organized network of smugglers, migrants pay upwards of $1000 USD per person for a journey through safe houses, across Van Lake, around land-border checkpoints, and onward to cities like Ankara and Istanbul. Migrants often report severe beatings by Iranian border guards and poor safe house conditions, while the mountain crossing and boat trips have claimed many lives. As the Taliban have seized control of the vast majority of the country, fears of a new refugee crisis loom. Photo by Ali Ihsan Ozturk/DVM/ABACAPRESS.COM