The Totten Mine near Sudbury, Ont., is shown on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A mining company says 39 workers who've been trapped underground near Sudbury, Ont., since yesterday are now slowly on their way out. Vale says no one has been injured at the Totten Mine and all the trapped workers are expected to reach the surface by tonight.