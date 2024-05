Floods in West Sumatra 27 People Killed Residents look at houses that were destroyed after being hit by floods in Nagari Bukik Batabuah, Agam Regency, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia, Sunday 12 May 2024. Based on local government data, the flood that occurred at the foot of Mount Marapi resulted in 27 people dying and 18 other people being injured. Copyright: xRizkixHidayatx/xOpnxImagesx,Image: 872283853, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk.;PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxINA, Credit images as "Profimedia/ IMAGO", Model Release: no