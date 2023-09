A ticket machine with a poster of "The Witness" movie is displayed in a cinema lobby inside a shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. "The Witness," a state-sponsored drama that premiered in Russia on Aug. 17, is the first feature film about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine to hit the movie theaters nationwide. It depicts Ukrainian troops as violent neo-Nazis who torture and kill their own people / Profimedia Images