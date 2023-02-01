Platforma va concura pe piața românească Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon şi Disney+. Ea propune utilizatorilor producțiile realizate de Universal şi Paramount, dar şi conţinut de la Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Sky Studios şi Peacock.

SkyShowtime va prezenta, de asemenea, producţii originale locale, documentare şi programe speciale de pe pieţele sale.

Ce filme vor fi pe SkyShowtime

Imediat după lansare, abonații SkyShowtime vor avea acces la filme precum: Ambulance, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Jerry and Marge Go Large, Jurassic World Dominion, Ray Donovan: The Movie, Redeeming Love, The Bad Guys, The Hanging Sun, The Northman şi Top Gun: Maverick.

De asemenea, în următoarele luni, vor fi adăugate mai multe filme care urmează să fie lansate, precum: A Town Called Malice, Belfast, Drift – Partners In Crime (S1A), Lioness, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Nope, Rabbit Hole, Ripley, Smile, The Black Phone şi The Great Game.

Recomandări 96 de medici fac scut în jurul doctoriței acuzate că a primit mită de la zeci de pacienți: Au fost gesturi mici de recunoștință, nu șpagă! Ce le-au răspuns judecătorii

Ce seriale vor fi pe SkyShowtime

Platforma propune și mai multe seriale, preum: 1883, 1923, A Friend Of the Family, All The Sins, American Gigolo, Funny Woman, Halo, Law & Order Season 21, Let The Right One In, Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 and 2, Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Souls, Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, The Calling, The Fear Index, The First Lady, The Midwich Cuckoos, The Offer, The Rising, The Undeclared War, Tulsa King, Vampire Academy şi Yellowstone.

Platforma SkyShowtime va fi disponibilă direct pentru consumatori prin intermediul site-ului: www.skyshowtime.com şi prin aplicaţia SkyShowtime disponibilă pentru Apple iOS, tvOS, dispozitivele Android, Android TV, Google TV şi LG TV.

GSP.RO Sandra s-a despărțit de el, printr-un SMS, apoi a început o relație cu Adrian Mutu. „Ce ai face dacă Mutu ți-ar ieși în față la vânătoare?” Fără să ezite, fostul jucător a răspuns

Urmărește-ne pe Google News

Playtech.ro Momente tulburătoare la DNA! Pițurcă a izbucnit în plâns! I s-a făcut rău și a avut nevoie de ajutor

Viva.ro Îl mai ții minte pe Pistruiatul? Uite cum arată copilul-minune al anilor '70

Observatornews.ro Locul din România în care casele costă 10.000 de lei. Primarul vrea să atragă tinerii aici

Știrileprotv.ro Zeci de medici au făcut scut în jurul șefei de la oncologie care cerea mită de la pacienții cu cancer

FANATIK.RO Doliu în lumea presei. A murit jurnalista Rodica Mitu, în vârstă de doar 32 de ani

Orangesport.ro Ministrul de Interne al Austriei a fost la Bucureşti şi a rămas perplex: ”Aşa ceva el n-a mai văzut în Europa”. Ce l-a uimit

HOROSCOP Horoscop 1 februarie 2023. Fecioarele au nevoie de o mai bună organizare, de scopuri clare și de o minte limpede

PUBLICITATE Noile creații Nespresso în ediție limitată