Platforma va concura pe piața românească Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon şi Disney+. Ea propune utilizatorilor producțiile realizate de Universal şi Paramount, dar şi conţinut de la Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Sky Studios şi Peacock.
SkyShowtime va prezenta, de asemenea, producţii originale locale, documentare şi programe speciale de pe pieţele sale.
Ce filme vor fi pe SkyShowtime
Imediat după lansare, abonații SkyShowtime vor avea acces la filme precum: Ambulance, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Jerry and Marge Go Large, Jurassic World Dominion, Ray Donovan: The Movie, Redeeming Love, The Bad Guys, The Hanging Sun, The Northman şi Top Gun: Maverick.
De asemenea, în următoarele luni, vor fi adăugate mai multe filme care urmează să fie lansate, precum: A Town Called Malice, Belfast, Drift – Partners In Crime (S1A), Lioness, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Nope, Rabbit Hole, Ripley, Smile, The Black Phone şi The Great Game.
Ce seriale vor fi pe SkyShowtime
Platforma propune și mai multe seriale, preum: 1883, 1923, A Friend Of the Family, All The Sins, American Gigolo, Funny Woman, Halo, Law & Order Season 21, Let The Right One In, Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 and 2, Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Souls, Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, The Calling, The Fear Index, The First Lady, The Midwich Cuckoos, The Offer, The Rising, The Undeclared War, Tulsa King, Vampire Academy şi Yellowstone.
Platforma SkyShowtime va fi disponibilă direct pentru consumatori prin intermediul site-ului: www.skyshowtime.com şi prin aplicaţia SkyShowtime disponibilă pentru Apple iOS, tvOS, dispozitivele Android, Android TV, Google TV şi LG TV.
