epa08250473 (FILE) Florin Citu during the investment procedures of the Orban II government held at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, 24 February 2020 (reissued 26 February 2020). Citu was nominated by Romania's President Klaus Iohannis (not pictured) on 26 February 2020 to form a new cabinet after the designated premier Ludovic Orban failed to pass his cabinet through parliament due to the leftist opposition boycott. Florin Catu, 47, was serving as Finance Minister in the cabinet led by Ludovic Orban. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT