epa08343328 A Romanian farmer woman that wears surgical gloves arranges the fresh carrots on her stand at a neighborhood market in Bucharest, Romania, 04 April 2020. Romania's 19 million inhabitants are living under a full national lockdown in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT