Când visul de a elimina COVID s-a spulberat. Viața în Noua Zeelandă, sub noul asalt al pandemiei: paturi ATI puține, medici lipsă

August 21, 2021, Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand: A health worker wearing personal protective equipment suit gives a friendly wave to media at the Covid-19 testing Station. As of today, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 51 Covid-19 cases in Auckland. Prime Minister placed areas outside Auckland and Coromandel into a further lockdown until 11.59 pm on Tuesday. (Credit Image: © Adam Bradley/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)