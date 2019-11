epa06067053 (FILE) - Turkish soldiers stand guard at the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 July 2016 (reissued 05 July 2017). 15 July 2017 marks the first anniversary of a failed coup attempt in Turkey. Turkish military factions on 15 July 2016 attempted a coup d'etat, for which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quick to blame US-based Turkish cleric Fetullah Gulen and his movement to allegedly have masterminded the attempt. Some 50,000 workers were dismissed, some 8,000 people arrested, and scores of news outlets shut down by the government in the aftermath of the failed coup. Turkey has remained under a state of emergency since, and a constitutional referendum was held and won with a narrow majority to convert the country's parliamentary system into an executive presidency. EPA/SEDAT SUNA