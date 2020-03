View this post on Instagram

Another sunset in quarantine, reflecting on how life was before. ? As a carrier of the Covid-19 I will stay put, won’t pass it on to another T-rex or human. ??? • For me it has been like a common cold and I’m almost back to normal. ? • Take care of each other show solidarity and responsibility. ? • #corona #covid19 #trex #puma #futurerider #sunset