epa08175825 Players of the Chinese soccer team Wuhan Zall arrive at the airport in Malaga, southern Spain, 29 January 2020. Wuhan is the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak,that has so far killed at least 132 people and infected almost six thousand others around the globe, mostly in China. Wuhan Zall's head coach, Spanish Jose Rodriguez, explained at their arrival that the team will carry out some training sessions in Cadiz, as none on the team presents any symptomatology of the virus. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ