epa00989928 San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bond walks back to towards the left field fence showing baseball home run legends, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, and Willie Mays as Giants fans cheer him after hitting his 740th career home run off a pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Yusmeiro Petit (L) during the fourth inning at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California 22 April 2007. Bonds is 15 home runs shy of tying Hank Aaron as the Giants defeated the Diamondbacks, 2-1. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO