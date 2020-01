Ferrari Press Agency Ref 10919 Beds 1 30/09/2019 See Ferrari text Picture must credit: Tokyo 2020 Athletes competing at next years Olympic Games in Tokyo will be going to sleep on beds made of cardboard.The highly durable, impact resistant frames will be recycled after the games into paper.Competitors will also bed down a special mattresses and pillows developed to ensure that get the best night’s rest they can.The mattresses and pillows, with polyester and cotton covers and polyester fibre filling, will also be recycled after use and turned into new plastic products.,Finally the duvets which they snuggle into and bearing a Tokyo 2020 logo, will be given to the athletes to take home has souvenirs afterwards if they ant them.The announcement of the cardboard beds for both the Olympics and Paralympics, are part of the campaign to make the games the most eco-friendly ever. OPS:the cardboard bed for Paralympians. The duvet cover has a different pattern compared to the Olympic version. Picture supplied by Ferrari