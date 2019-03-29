MENIU CAUTĂ
Premier League 2019, etapa a 32-a. Derby-ul Liverpool – Tottenham se dispută duminică. Program
Premier League 2019, etapa a 32-a. Derby-ul Liverpool - Tottenham de dispută duminică. Programul rundei.

Sâmbătă, 30 martie
14:30 Fulham – Manchester City
17:00 Brighton – Southampton
17:00 Burnley – Wolves
17:00 Crystal Palace – Huddersfield
17:00 Leicester – Bournemouth
17:00 Manchester Utd – Watford
19:30 West Ham – Everton

Duminică, 31 martie
16:05 Cardiff – Chelsea
18:30 Liverpool – Tottenham

Luni, 1 aprilie
22.00 Arsenal – Newcastle

Clasament, AICI.

