epa08275165 Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, a.k.a. Ronaldinho (C), arrives at the Palace of Justice to appear before Judge Mirko Valinotti, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 06 March 2020. Brazil's former international Ronaldinho Gaucho and his brother Roberto appeared on 06 March before the judge that will decide if they benefit from a procedural exit that separates them from the open cause after entering Paraguay with false passports. The appeal to this 'abbreviated procedural exit' was granted on 05 March by the Prosecutor's Office to the two brothers and it was because both contributed 'relevant data' to the investigation, as explained by the prosecutor of the case, Federico Delfino. EPA-EFE/NATHALIA AGUILAR