Turul Franței 2022, cea mai importantă competiție de ciclism din lume, începe azi, la Copenhaga. Cine-l poate opri pe Pogačar?

epa09305768 Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (C) of the UAE-Team Emirates and Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic (L) of the Jumbo Visma team cross the finish line during the 2nd stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 183.5 km from Perros-Guirec to Mur de Bretagne Guerledan, France, 27 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Stephane Mahe / POOL