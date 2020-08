epa08631229 Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic (C) of Team Jumbo-Visma wears a protective face mask before a training session one day ahead of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in Nice, France, 28 August 2020. The 107th edition of the Tour de France will start in Nice, southern France on 29 August 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON