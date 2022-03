Aftermath of Russia army bombardment on a children hospital in Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine, causing enormous destructions. Mariupol city council said the maternity and children's hospital had been destroyed, adding that it did not know any casualty figures but that the destruction is colossal. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms the strike of the maternity hospital in Mariupol, saying in his online post:People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. The Red Cross say the humanitarian crisis in Mariupol is apocalyptic and worsening by the hour as Russia continues to bombard the besieged Ukrainian city. Mariupol is a city of regional significance in south eastern Ukraine, situated on the north coast of the Sea of Azov at the mouth of the Kalmius river, in the Pryazovia region. It is the tenth-largest city in Ukraine, and the second largest in Donetsk Oblast with a population of 431,859. Aftermath of airstrike on Maternity Hospital, Mariupol, Ukraine - 09 Mar 2022,Image: 668548671, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia