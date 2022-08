epaselect epa10025160 Thai firefighters put out a fire that broke out at a house in central Bangkok, Thailand, 21 June 2022. According to local residents, the fire broke out at a wooden home which soon spread to neighboring residences. Firefighters at the scene said that the fire destroyed at least 10 homes in the Bon Kai community, and fortunately there were no casualties. A member of the fire brigade received a minor injury to his leg while attempting to put out the fire, and was quickly helped out by fellow firefighters.The exact cause of the fire was still being investigated. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL