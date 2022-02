epa08368786 Bulgarian police officers check the documents of motorists at a check point on the highway Hemus in Sofia, Bulgaria, 17 April 2020, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Bulgarian authorities banned all traffic in and out of the capital Sofia from 17 April until further notice as the country tightened measures to counter the spread of the COVID-19 infectious disease. The measure coincides with a four-day weekend, when Bulgaria celebrates the Orthodox Easter on 19 April. The travel ban envisages all type of cars and intercity buses, except for vehicles for cargo purposes, vehicles with people travelling for medical treatment, emergency crews of electric and water companies, internet and TV service providers. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV -- ATTENTION EDITORS: VEHICLE'S PLATES PIXELATED