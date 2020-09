epa08572631 A LATAM cargo plane about to land at Mariscal Sucre International Airport, in Quito, Ecuador, 28 July 2020 (issued 29 July). Ecuador will intensify its air connectivity from 01 August with the regularization of a greater frequency of flights, in an attempt to revive the normality of the tourism sector and the economic development of the country. As of that date, the authorized frequency will go from the 30 percent that has governed so far to 50 percent, according to a decision of the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) on 17July 17. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME