A doua noapte de violențe în Ierusalim: Zeci de persoane rănite

epa09186589 A Palestinian protester uses his sling shot to hurl stones during clashes with Israeli troops at Huwwara checkpoint near the West Bank City of Nablus, 08 May 2021. Protests and clashes erupted in Jerusalem and in the West Bank as Palestinians continue the night protests supporting Palestinian families that face eviction from their homes at Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH