epa09769978 Natallia Hersche speaks to the media at Zurich Airport in Zurich, Switzerland, 18 February 2022. Swiss-Belarusian dual citizen Natallia Hersche has been released after 17 months in prison in Belarus. Hersche had taken part in a rally against the regime of ruler Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on September 19, 2020 and had been arrested. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER