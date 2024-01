TAICHUNG, TAIWAN - JANUARY 08: Supporters listen Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate, Hou Yu-ih, as he speaks, ahead of the presidential election scheduled for January 13, on the stage during a campaign rally in Taichung, Taiwan, January 8, 2024. Taiwan's leading opposition presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih emphasizes peace with Beijing and promises a 'middle way' working for dialogue with Beijing under the concept of 'One China' while defending Taiwan's democratic system. Man Hei Leung / Anadolu