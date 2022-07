epa08734606 Tourists enjoy the sun on the beach at Ermones in Corfu, Greece, 09 October 2020 (issued 10 October 2020). Lockdowns and travel restrictions across Europe caused by the Coronavirus have had hugely negative consequences for travellers and the travel industry alike. British tourists have been able to travel freely to the island of Corfu and return to the UK without needing to quarantine. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN