MILAN, ITALY - MAY 30: Sheltered dogs are seen at the municipal dog shelter in Milan, Italy on May 30, 2024. Animals without a chip are sent to shelters funded by regional or local governments or private organizations under Law 281. If the animal in question is abandoned by its owner, or if the owner is willing to pay a fine but still does not take the animal, it is adopted after 60 days by someone else after the necessary compliance checks. The municipal shelter stands out as a place where stray dogs are cared for by volunteers in Milan where stray animals are not common. There is a general consensus that Italy has largely solved the problem, thanks to the law's mandatory sterilization, municipally funded shelters and the implantation of chips. Piero Cruciatti / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM